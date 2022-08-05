UBS Group Raises Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $27.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Franklin Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN stock opened at $27.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 98,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $460,740.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,620,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,598,817.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 98,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $460,740.91. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,620,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,598,817.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,094,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,868,748 in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 27,813 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $1,548,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $3,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

