Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Piper Sandler

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

UDMY has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Udemy Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 40,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,771. Udemy has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Udemy had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter worth about $4,355,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,937,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Udemy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

