UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

UGI has a dividend payout ratio of 44.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UGI to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

UGI Trading Down 1.6 %

UGI traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.34. 21,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. UGI has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

Insider Transactions at UGI

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in UGI by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Further Reading

