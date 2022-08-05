Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $2.97 on Friday, reaching $375.32. The stock had a trading volume of 31,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,017. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $397.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.42. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $438.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.