Ultra Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $97.38 million and $968,598.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,918.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.79 or 0.00596867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00266002 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00046320 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000112 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001116 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00014082 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars.

