UMA (UMA) Market Capitalization Hits $206.80 Million

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last seven days, UMA has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a market cap of $206.80 million and approximately $12.87 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can currently be bought for about $3.01 or 0.00013135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,915.99 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003689 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00131549 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00033376 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00065752 BTC.

UMA (UMA) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,609,348 coins and its circulating supply is 68,698,196 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

