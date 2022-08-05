Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus cut their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Under Armour from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.54.

NYSE UAA opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.35. Under Armour has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $27.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 102.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 48.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

