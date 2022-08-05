Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Announces Earnings Results

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Under Armour updated its FY23 guidance to $0.47-0.53 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.47-$0.53 EPS.

Shares of UAA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 500,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,800,883. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UAA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Under Armour to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 58.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 161.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

