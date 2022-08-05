Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues Earnings Results

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Under Armour updated its FY23 guidance to $0.47-0.53 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.47-$0.53 EPS.

Under Armour Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of UAA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.55. 139,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,800,883. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Under Armour by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

