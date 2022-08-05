Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UAA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded Under Armour from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair downgraded Under Armour to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.54.

UAA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 237,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,800,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.35. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $27.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Under Armour by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

