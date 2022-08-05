Unido EP (UDO) Market Cap Reaches $1.02 Million

Unido EP (UDO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $54,965.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00624459 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015212 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,995,265 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

