Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Lifted by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,336 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,083.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $191,136,000 after purchasing an additional 694,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,785,441,000 after buying an additional 560,523 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna downgraded Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1 %

UNP stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.65. The company had a trading volume of 28,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,526. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.97. The stock has a market cap of $142.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

