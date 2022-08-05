Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 934 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Union Pacific by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 62,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,764 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 34,397 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.25. The company had a trading volume of 20,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,526. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $142.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

