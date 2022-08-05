United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €53.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.64) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €36.00 ($37.11) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.02) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($38.14) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($43.30) target price on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

United Internet Price Performance

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €25.88 ($26.68) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. United Internet has a twelve month low of €24.76 ($25.53) and a twelve month high of €37.67 ($38.84). The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €30.26.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

