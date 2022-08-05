United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.64. The stock had a trading volume of 71,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,515. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $170.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

