UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,857 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 441.3% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,732,000 after purchasing an additional 76,308 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 158,455 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,807,000 after purchasing an additional 23,402 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 221,184 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $112,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.50.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at $76,630,827.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,144 shares of company stock worth $69,269,555 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $531.88. The company had a trading volume of 28,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.93. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The firm has a market cap of $498.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

