Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) PT Lowered to $43.00

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at B. Riley from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Universal Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,486. The company has a market capitalization of $328.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Electronics has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $53.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82.

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.06 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 256,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 157,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $623,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

