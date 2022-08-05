Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.00 million-$155.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.83 million.

Universal Electronics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $28.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.30 million, a PE ratio of -72.54 and a beta of 1.07. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $53.07.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.06 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UEIC. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UEIC. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 59.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

