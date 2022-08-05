Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.80.

UTI stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.92. 9,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,035. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at $791,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 373,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

