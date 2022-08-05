UnlimitedIP Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last Week (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $515,931.52 and $387.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,173.03 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003647 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00131729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033592 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00065346 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UIP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io.

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

