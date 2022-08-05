Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unum Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

UNM traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,821. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at $656,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $251,144.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,936.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,453 shares of company stock worth $1,789,121. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unum Group by 74.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

