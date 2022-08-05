UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Down 6.6%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGRGet Rating) was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 28,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,214,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $5.40 to $5.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

UP Fintech Stock Down 6.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UP Fintech

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in UP Fintech by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,243,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 656,305 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UP Fintech by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 51,577 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in UP Fintech by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,800,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 498,839 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in UP Fintech by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 303,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 34,677 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in UP Fintech by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 297,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 59,524 shares during the period. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Featured Articles

