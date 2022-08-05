UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Down 6.6%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 28,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,214,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $5.40 to $5.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.
