UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Down 6.6%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 28,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,214,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $5.40 to $5.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

UP Fintech Stock Down 6.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UP Fintech

UP Fintech Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in UP Fintech by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,243,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 656,305 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UP Fintech by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 51,577 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in UP Fintech by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,800,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 498,839 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in UP Fintech by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 303,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 34,677 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in UP Fintech by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 297,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 59,524 shares during the period. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Featured Articles

