Uptrennd (1UP) Price Hits $0.0001

Uptrennd (1UP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. In the last week, Uptrennd has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Uptrennd has a total market cap of $38,325.79 and approximately $3.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uptrennd coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Uptrennd alerts:

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000367 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000777 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00064081 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

Uptrennd (1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd.

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uptrennd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uptrennd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.