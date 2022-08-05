USDX [Kava] Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00004249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $115.24 million and $228,549.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,833.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.52 or 0.00597911 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00265762 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00046429 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001119 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001402 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00014171 BTC.
- Alitas (ALT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002363 BTC.
About USDX [Kava]
USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 118,775,780 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.
USDX [Kava] Coin Trading
