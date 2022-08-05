USDX [Kava] Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00004249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $115.24 million and $228,549.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,833.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.52 or 0.00597911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00265762 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00046429 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001402 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00014171 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002363 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 118,775,780 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

USDX [Kava] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

