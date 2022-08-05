UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Stock Price Down 7.9% After Analyst Downgrade

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $9.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. UserTesting traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.50. 2,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 264,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UserTesting in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UserTesting currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

Get UserTesting alerts:

UserTesting Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21.

About UserTesting

UserTesting ( NYSE:USER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UserTesting Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.