Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Down 7.7%

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $78.70 and last traded at $78.70. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd.

Value Line Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.17.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Value Line during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Value Line in the second quarter worth about $53,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 141.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Value Line by 52.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

