Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,367,000 after purchasing an additional 533,829 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,987,000. Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,542,000 after purchasing an additional 290,099 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,867,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $152.82. 29,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,214. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.26.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

