Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,720,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 3.2% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.45% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $156,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.19. 38,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,507,918. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average is $54.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.