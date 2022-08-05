Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.34. 371,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,685,123. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

