Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stake Decreased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.96. 5,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,667. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

