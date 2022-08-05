Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $41,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

VBR traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,328. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

