Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 15.3% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $66,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $377.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,777,926. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.65.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

