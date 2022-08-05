Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $379.27. 336,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,777,926. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $360.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

