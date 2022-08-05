Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 388,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,220 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $161,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $378.79. The stock had a trading volume of 176,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,777,926. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $360.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.65.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

