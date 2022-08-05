Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 159,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,611,000 after buying an additional 56,558 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 146,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,580,000 after buying an additional 13,213 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $370,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.90. The company had a trading volume of 46,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,965. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.42.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

