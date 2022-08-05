Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Shares Down 1.6%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR – Get Rating) was down 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 19,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 49,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Vanstar Mining Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.37. The company has a market cap of C$18.74 million and a PE ratio of -10.16.

About Vanstar Mining Resources

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chapais in Abitibi.

Further Reading

