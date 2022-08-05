Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €102.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($105.15) price objective on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a €74.00 ($76.29) target price on shares of Varta in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($97.94) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($97.94) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($97.94) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Varta Price Performance

Shares of VAR1 opened at €80.80 ($83.30) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30. Varta has a 1-year low of €67.88 ($69.98) and a 1-year high of €165.90 ($171.03). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €80.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is €86.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

