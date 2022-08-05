Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.76

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.66 ($0.01). Vast Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01), with a volume of 11,142,654 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Vast Resources in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Vast Resources alerts:

Vast Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.99.

About Vast Resources

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vast Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vast Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.