Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Trading Down 8.2%

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.24. Approximately 6,851 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 556,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VGR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Vector Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $312.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.70 million. Analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 55.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vector Group news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,376.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 356.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 103,838 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 326.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 292,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 223,992 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.