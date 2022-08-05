Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Vectrus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.91. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $52.67. The firm has a market cap of $388.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $456.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.18 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vectrus

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vectrus

In related news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.38 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,214.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Vectrus news, Director Stephen L. Waechter purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.84 per share, with a total value of $69,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,892.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kevin T. Boyle purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,214.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 5,450 shares of company stock valued at $186,374 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vectrus by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Vectrus in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Vectrus in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vectrus by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus

(Get Rating)

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.