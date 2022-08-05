Venus Reward Token Market Capitalization Reaches $9.51 Million (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (VRT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Venus Reward Token has a total market capitalization of $9.51 million and approximately $298,055.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Venus Reward Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,047.92 or 1.00060412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003671 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00130731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00033364 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00065367 BTC.

Venus Reward Token Profile

Venus Reward Token (CRYPTO:VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol.

Buying and Selling Venus Reward Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus Reward Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus Reward Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Reward Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus Reward Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.