Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) traded down 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $24.68. 33,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 930,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.
Veracyte Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 1.11.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Veracyte news, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $141,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veracyte news, CEO Marc Stapley bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $979,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,897.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $141,874.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veracyte
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Veracyte by 21.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in Veracyte by 4.2% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 303,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 26.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Veracyte by 383.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 73,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 90.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period.
Veracyte Company Profile
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.
