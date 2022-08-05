Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Lifted by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 117.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,679,807 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,931 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 15.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 18,724 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,545,526 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $78,729,000 after acquiring an additional 26,084 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Verizon Communications by 10.3% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 16,321 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $186.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.07.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

