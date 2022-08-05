Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.67.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $22.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.47. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $26.02.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 37.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,114,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,508,000 after acquiring an additional 209,778 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,658,000 after acquiring an additional 65,689 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,906,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 312.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 935,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

