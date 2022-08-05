Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48, Briefing.com reports. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $13.18 on Friday, reaching $288.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,527. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $296.84. The company has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.90.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 162,254 shares of company stock worth $45,899,243 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,419 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

