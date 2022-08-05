Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Short Interest Down 16.8% in July

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 180,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Partners Investments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Gillson Capital LP boosted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 149,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,926,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,318,000 after buying an additional 17,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at about $456,000. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ VINP opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $545.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of -0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. Vinci Partners Investments has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 16.20, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.18 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 45.66% and a return on equity of 15.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

