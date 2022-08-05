Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 8,758.29%. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.76. 19,413,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,304,666. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.65. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $35.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 337.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

