Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Shares Gap Down to $4.20

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $3.97. Virgin Orbit shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 468 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Virgin Orbit from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Virgin Orbit Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57.

Virgin Orbit ( NASDAQ:VORB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the 4th quarter valued at $10,126,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc designs and develops launch solutions for small satellites. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

