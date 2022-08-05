Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Shares Gap Down to $4.20

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $3.97. Virgin Orbit shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 468 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Virgin Orbit from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
Virgin Orbit Stock Down 6.4 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57.
Institutional Trading of Virgin Orbit
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the 4th quarter valued at $10,126,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Virgin Orbit Company Profile
Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc designs and develops launch solutions for small satellites. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
