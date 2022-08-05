Virios Therapeutics (VIRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Virios Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect Virios Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Virios Therapeutics Stock Performance

Virios Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,818. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. Virios Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $58.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virios Therapeutics

In related news, Director William Pridgen bought 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,911.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $159,734.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gregory Scott Duncan purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,723.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William Pridgen acquired 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,734.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 22,950 shares of company stock worth $101,971. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virios Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) by 528.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of Virios Therapeutics worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

