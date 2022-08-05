Virios Therapeutics (VIRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Virios Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.
Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect Virios Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Virios Therapeutics Stock Performance
Virios Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,818. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. Virios Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $58.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.65.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virios Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virios Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) by 528.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of Virios Therapeutics worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Virios Therapeutics Company Profile
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virios Therapeutics (VIRI)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.