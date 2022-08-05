Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Visteon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.73.

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of VC opened at $125.62 on Tuesday. Visteon has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $140.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.68. Visteon had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visteon will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 1,750 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,743. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

